Delta Air Lines: Q4 Revenue Outlook On Track; Targets 2025 Revenue Growth Of Mid-single Digits

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reaffirmed expected December quarter financial guidance. The company also provided preliminary commentary on 2025 for capacity growth of three to four percent year-over-year, revenue growth of mid-single digits and non-fuel unit cost growth of low-single digits year-over-year. The company noted that all guidance metrics grow from a 2024 baseline that excludes the impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage in the September quarter.

Delta CFO Dan Janki said: "We are introducing a three-to-five-year financial framework across key value drivers including margin expansion, durable earnings and free cash flow, and balance sheet strength that reflect Delta's financial discipline and strategic priorities."

