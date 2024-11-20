Delta Air Lines provides long-term financial targets at investor day

Sees mid-teens operating margin. Sees average annual EPS growth of 10%. Sees annual free cash flow $3B-$5B. Sees at least 15% return on invested capital and at least $40B of unencumbered assets. “Delta has a strong track record of differentiated financial performance with industry-leading returns,” said Delta CFO Dan Janki. “We are introducing a three-to-five-year financial framework across key value drivers including margin expansion, durable earnings and free cash flow, and balance sheet strength that reflect Delta’s financial discipline and strategic priorities.” Delta Air Lines (DAL) will highlight the company’s strategic priorities and long-term financial commitments in a presentation to the investment community today in New York.
