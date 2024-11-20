News & Insights

Stocks
DAL

Delta Air Lines provides long-term financial targets at investor day

November 20, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees mid-teens operating margin. Sees average annual EPS growth of 10%. Sees annual free cash flow $3B-$5B. Sees at least 15% return on invested capital and at least $40B of unencumbered assets. “Delta has a strong track record of differentiated financial performance with industry-leading returns,” said Delta CFO Dan Janki. “We are introducing a three-to-five-year financial framework across key value drivers including margin expansion, durable earnings and free cash flow, and balance sheet strength that reflect Delta’s financial discipline and strategic priorities.” Delta Air Lines (DAL) will highlight the company’s strategic priorities and long-term financial commitments in a presentation to the investment community today in New York.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.