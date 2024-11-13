Delta Air Lines price target raised to $77 from $56 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Delta Air Lines (DAL) to $77 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects to see the Airlines sector to consolidate recent gains near-term, but valuations remain compelling in the context of the cycle, the analyst tells investors. The firm raises its price target on the stock given its conviction with revenue execution.

