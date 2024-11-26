Delta Air Lines price target raised to $76 from $65 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Delta Air Lines (DAL) to $76 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm shifted the stock’s target multiple from 9-times to 10.5-times. The firm says that although Delta and United (UAL) remain its favorite U.S. airline carriers, it elevated American Airlines (AAL) in the rank order.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.