Delta Air Lines price target raised to $72 from $58 at Jefferies

November 11, 2024 — 02:26 pm EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Delta Air Lines (DAL) to $72 from $58 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company hosting an investor day meeting on November 19 and 20 in New York City. The firm says that in light of non-controllable factors, Delta has “executed well” against its three-year targets set in 2021 and sees the potential for the company to guide to greater than $10 of EPS in 2027, or 25% above the firm’s estimate of $8.05 and 15% above consensus at $8.66.

