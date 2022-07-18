Delta Air Lines Orders 100 737-10s With Options For 30 More

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced Monday that the U.S. carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet demand as well as its long-term sustainability goals.

In a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow, the companies said Delta is ordering 100 737-10 jets, with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

The 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20-30 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces.

The jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes around the world, seating up to 230 passengers with a maximum range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Delta Air Lines has also contracted with Boeing Global Services for a full interior reconfiguration of 29 Next Generation 737-900ERs in its fleet. These airplanes are expected to enter Delta Air Lines 2025 summer schedule with fully refreshed interiors.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines operates a fleet of more than 850 mainline aircraft, including more than 450 Boeing 717s, 737s, 757s and 767s.

