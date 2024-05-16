Delta Air Lines Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $233,350, and 3 are calls, amounting to $127,805.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $60.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 7405.29 with a total volume of 1,509.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $60.00 $95.4K 0 111 DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.25 $11.35 $11.45 $45.00 $56.1K 3.9K 50 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.75 $2.73 $2.73 $52.50 $37.9K 1.0K 218 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.45 $3.65 $4.2 $50.00 $37.8K 18.0K 1 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.76 $1.75 $1.75 $50.00 $35.5K 130 203

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Delta Air Lines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Delta Air Lines With a trading volume of 1,240,629, the price of DAL is down by -0.43%, reaching $53.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $72.8.

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $72.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

