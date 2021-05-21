Markets
DAL

Delta Air Lines Names Daniel Janki CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has appointed Daniel Janki, 53, as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 12, 2021.

Before joining to Delta, Janki served as Senior Vice President of General Electric Company and the President and CEO of GE Power Portfolio, a position he has held since October 2020. Janki previously served GE as its Senior Vice President of Business Transformation (2018-2020), Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Global Business Operations (2014-2017), and Senior Vice President, CEO of GE Energy Management (2012-2013).

In October 2020, Delta Air Lines said that Paul Jacobson would depart Delta effective November 15, 2020 to join General Motors as chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular