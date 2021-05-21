Delta Air Lines Names Daniel Janki CFO

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has appointed Daniel Janki, 53, as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 12, 2021.

Before joining to Delta, Janki served as Senior Vice President of General Electric Company and the President and CEO of GE Power Portfolio, a position he has held since October 2020. Janki previously served GE as its Senior Vice President of Business Transformation (2018-2020), Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Global Business Operations (2014-2017), and Senior Vice President, CEO of GE Energy Management (2012-2013).

In October 2020, Delta Air Lines said that Paul Jacobson would depart Delta effective November 15, 2020 to join General Motors as chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.