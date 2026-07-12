Delta Air Lines Lives Up to Its Claims: Shares Can Keep Climbing

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) lived up to its motto, with the Q2 2026 earnings results showing strength, suggesting its shares can Keep Climbing. Drivers include outperformance driven by international demand, overall demand, premiumization, and structural cost advantages, which together provide ample cash flow.

The critical detail in the release was the guidance, which forecasts that these trends will continue. More importantly, guidance was raised, prompting a robust response from analysts.

While no upgrades or price target revisions were tracked within the first hours of the release, several commentaries hit the wires. Analyst commentary reaffirms the robust trends, including numerous initiations, upgrades, and price target increases ahead of the earnings release on July 10.

As it stands, MarketBeat tracks 27 analysts rating DAL as a consensus Moderate Buy; coverage is up versus the prior month, quarter, and year, with sentiment firming and an 89% Buy-side bias in the data. The consensus price target assumes fair value near the early-July highs, but the trend matters. Recent revisions place this market in the high-end range, between $100 and $116, which would be a fresh all-time high when reached.

Delta’s July Pullback: A Touch-and-Go Event, Buy the Dip

Delta’s price pullback reflects a market expecting strength, as the Q2 results and guidance revealed nothing but that. Revenue growth accelerated sequentially and year over year with a robust 18.7% advance, ahead of expectations.

Delta’s strength was seen across metrics, underpinned by a mere 1% increase in capacity. Total revenue per average seat mile (TRASM) grew by 12.4%, with strength in the main cabin and premium, which grew by 17%. Domestic revenue grew by 12% and international revenue by 8%, with cargo up by 39% and maintenance services by 32%. Loyalty, a forward-looking indicator, grew by 19%, and corporate traffic grew by double digits.

While margin contracted in the quarter, and slightly more than expected, the contraction was minimal. More importantly, top-line strength carried through to the bottom line, leaving the adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 above forecasts by 400 bps. Looking ahead, the company expects strength to continue and reaffirmed its guidance. The critical details are that free cash flow and capital returns will continue, and that the guidance may be cautious. Travel trends remain robust across leisure and business segments, potentially accelerated by falling energy prices.

Delta’s Cash Flow Recovery Story Takes Flight

Delta’s stock price recovery is underpinned by growth but, more importantly, the cash flow it produces. Drivers of the share price include persistent debt reduction, improving investment-grade balance-sheet quality, and the return of capital to shareholders.

Q3 capital returns included dividends but no share buybacks, with the dividend annualizing to about 1%. The payout ratios reveal no red flags for investors, as the company is in a position to continue executing its strategy while increasing its dividend annually. Balance sheet highlights include increased cash, reduced debt, and improving equity, with equity up 4.6% year to date.

Institutional activity reflects the potential in a DAL investment. The group owns a substantial 70% of the stock and has been accumulating at a nearly $2-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12 months. They provide a solid support base and market tailwind that will likely remain in place, given the guidance. In this scenario, DAL’s share price might continue pulling back in Q3, but the downside is limited, and higher share prices are likely by year’s end. Critical support targets are near $85 and $80; lower lows are unexpected.

Delta’s risks center on cost controls and execution. Costs, including labor, continue to rise while a major C-suite transition is underway. Two retirements and one exec’s departure for new opportunities resulted in several promotions and consolidated roles. The risk lies in disruptive hiccups tied to the role changes, specifically during the upcoming seasonal shift. If Delta fails to match capacity to demand, it risks losing pricing power, which would be detrimental to both top- and bottom-line results. In the longer term, Delta is expected to sustain modest growth over the next five years.

The stock price action is favorable, despite the early Q3 price pullback. Delta is rising on a wave of strength, cash flow, and dividends that has yet to play out, leaving the underlying uptrend intact. The likely outcome is that support kicks in at or near the early July lows, leading to a trend-following signal and price rebound later this year. Signals of strength include MACD convergence on the weekly chart, suggesting the latest highs will at least be retested, and support at the 30-day exponential moving average.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.