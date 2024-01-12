Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.04 billion, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $0.83 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $826 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $14.22 billion from $13.44 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $14.22 Bln vs. $13.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.50

