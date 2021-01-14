Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):

-Earnings: -$0.76 billion in Q4 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.19 in Q4 vs. $1.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.60 billion or -$2.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.51 per share -Revenue: $3.97 billion in Q4 vs. $11.44 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.