Delta Air Lines Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.272 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $1.108 billion, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $971 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $15.677 billion from $15.488 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.272 Bln. vs. $1.108 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.97 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $15.677 Bln vs. $15.488 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.85

