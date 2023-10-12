Delta Air Lines Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.11 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $695 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $15.49 billion from $13.98 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.11 Bln. vs. $695 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q3): $15.49 Bln vs. $13.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.25

