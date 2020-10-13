Delta Air Lines Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):

-Earnings: -$5.38 billion in Q3 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.47 in Q3 vs. $2.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.10 billion or -$3.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$3.00 per share -Revenue: $2.65 billion in Q3 vs. $12.56 billion in the same period last year.

