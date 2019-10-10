Delta Air Lines Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.50 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 billion or $2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $12.56 billion from $11.95 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.51 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.32 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q3): $12.56 Bln vs. $11.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.50

