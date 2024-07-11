Delta Air Lines Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.31 billion, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 billion or $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $16.66 billion from $15.58 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.31 Bln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $2.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.66 Bln vs. $15.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 - $2.00 Full year EPS guidance: $6 - $7

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.