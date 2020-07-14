Delta Air Lines Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):

-Earnings: -$5.72 billion in Q2 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$9.01 in Q2 vs. $2.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.81 billion or -$4.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.12 per share -Revenue: $1.47 billion in Q2 vs. $12.54 billion in the same period last year.

