Delta Air Lines Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):

Earnings: $37 million in Q1 vs. -$363 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $13.75 billion in Q1 vs. $12.76 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $6 - $7

