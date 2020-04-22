Markets
DAL

Delta Air Lines Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):

-Earnings: -$534 million in Q1 vs. $730 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.84 in Q1 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$326 million or -$0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.70 per share -Revenue: $8.59 billion in Q1 vs. $10.47 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular