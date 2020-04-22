Delta Air Lines Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):

-Earnings: -$534 million in Q1 vs. $730 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.84 in Q1 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$326 million or -$0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.70 per share -Revenue: $8.59 billion in Q1 vs. $10.47 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.