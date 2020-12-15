Commodities
DAL

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

Contributor
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks with governments to add more quarantine-free trips to international destinations, after the first two such flights take off this week for Europe, an executive for the U.S. carrier said on Tuesday.

By Allison Lampert

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is in talks with governments to add more quarantine-free trips to international destinations, after the first two such flights take off this week for Europe, an executive for the U.S. carrier said on Tuesday.

The aviation industry has largely backed the creation of such agreements, travel corridors and "bubbles," where passengers testing negative for the novel coronavirus can fly without lengthy quarantines to stop COVID-19, as a way to revive battered demand.

The U.S. carrier's two flights, which start on Tuesday from Atlanta to Amsterdam, require travelers to take multiple tests for the coronavirus, and are restricted to passengers making essential trips.

Even as COVID-19 vaccinations get started this week in the United States and Canada, airlines see testing as the fastest way to resume international travel without quarantines since inoculation campaigns will take time.

"This is the first step," Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s senior vice president, alliances and international, told reporters on a call. "It could help us to create similar programs in other markets."

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    The Most Liquid Future: Water

    It’s been three full days of trading the newest commodity contract out there – Water. The liquid future now joins the ranks of gold and oil, allowing investors to bet on the price coming up. Bloomberg’s Dani Burger reports.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular