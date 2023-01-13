Delta Air Lines Guides FY23 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 on Friday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full-year 2023.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.40 per share on revenue growth of 14 to 17 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue growth of 42.30 percent to $11.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.00 to $6.00 per share on revenue growth of 15 to 20 percent. The Street is looking for report earnings of $5.07 per share on revenue growth of 14.10 percent to $52.54 billion for the year.

