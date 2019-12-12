Delta Air Lines Guides FY20 EPS In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Thursday provided an update on the company's business strategy and 2020 financial targets ahead of its annual event for the investment community later in the day. The company initiated earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.75 to $7.75 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.06 per share on revenue growth of 3.7 percent to $48.62 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"In 2020, we expect to maintain our margins while delivering another year of $4 billion in free cash flow. We will continue to deploy capital to reinvest in the business and remain committed to returning 70 percent of free cash flow to our owners," said Paul Jacobson, Chief Financial Officer.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Delta is making all travel related to the 2019 Investor Day carbon neutral through verified carbon offset credits with The Guatemalan Conservation Coast Project.

