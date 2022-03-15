Delta Air Lines Gains On Improved Revenue Forecast For Q1

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning after the company raised revenue guidance for the first quarter and now sees revenue for the March quarter to be 78 percent of 2019 levels. Earlier in January, the company was expecting this to be 72-76 percent.

Delta further said its projection for first-quarter capacity is about 83 percent of the pre-pandemic level, but that came at the lower end of its prior range of 83-85 percent.

Currently, shares are at $34.85, up 8.65 percent from the previous close of $32.07 on a volume of 7,271,438. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $29.75-$51.82 on average volume of 14,970,603.

