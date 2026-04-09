Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE: DAL) stock price surged on April 8 for two disparate reasons coincidentally occurring within a short 18-hour timespan. The first was Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran. While sketchy, it promised at least a brief interlude in conflict, clearing the skies for travel stocks like Delta. Assuming the United States and Iran can move forward, the forecast is for record-setting results to continue and potentially gain momentum by year’s end. The second reason was the earnings results. The company’s fiscal Q1 2026 earnings release was better than expected, affirming the company’s leadership position and ability to return capital.

Cash flow and capital returns are critical elements in 2026. Higher-risk, cash-burning stocks have seen deeper corrections, while the more established blue-chip operators have outperformed.

Delta’s capital return is primarily a dividend, although buybacks are in the equation.

The dividend yields about 1% following the April stock price spike and is a reliable payment expected to increase over time. The company is producing record results, has an investment-quality balance sheet, and yet still pays less than half of its 2019 payment.

The likely outcome is that Delta continues to increase its distribution, sustaining a high-double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next few years.

Delta Flies High on Demand and Margin Strength

Delta had a robust Q1 with revenue of $15.85 billion, up 12.9% to set a company record. The top line exceeded the consensus estimate by over $1 billion, or 690 basis points (bps), driven by strength across all reporting metrics. Passenger revenue grew by 7%, Cargo by 9%, and Other by 41%. Geographically, Domestic business improved by 6%, while International increased by 5%. Within the Passenger segment, growth was underpinned by higher-margin Premium and Loyalty-related business.

The better news was that nimble responses from management, including capacity reductions, helped to control costs and drive bottom-line strength. The net result is that adjusted EPS of 64 cents increased by 7 cents year over year, 3 cents better than expected, and the strengths are expected to continue in the upcoming quarters.

The only issue is fuel costs. Fuel costs are impacting the earnings outlook, but are offset by actions to recapture the margin. Guidance expects revenue growth to accelerate to the low teens in the current quarter and for earnings to be sufficient to sustain financial health, balance-sheet improvement, and capital returns. Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran should allow oil prices to moderate, if not return to pre-war levels, and improve the earnings outlook.

Bullish Analysts Trends Underpin Delta’s Stock Price Outlook

Bullish analyst trends in place ahead of the release are unlikely to end now. The more likely scenario is that Q1 results and guidance trigger price target increases and upgrades, strengthening the Moderate Buy rating. As it stands, MarketBeat tracks 25 analysts rating Delta as a consensus Moderate Buy.

There is a 92% Buy-side bias in the rating, and the consensus target price forecasts fresh all-time highs relative to the highs set in February 2026. The critical detail is the new high, as this move breaks DAL stock out of a trading range, setting it up for a larger movement.

The high-end of the analysts' range is $90 as of early April, approximately $14 above the February highs. However, the technical signal suggests a $20 move could be possible, relative to the breakout point, and as much as 35% in the bull case. These targets range from approximately $96 to $102.50 and could be reached before mid-year.

The post-release stock-price action was bullish. DAL stock surged in a high-conviction move, confirming support at an indicator convergence.

Support indicators include prior highs and a cluster of moving averages, which suggest short-, mid-, and long-term investment forces are aligned.

Other drivers for DAL stock include the institutions, which own about 70% of the stock and have been accumulating over the past year. The significant detail from that vector is that the $1.5-to-$1 buying balance posted for the trailing 12-month period accelerated to $3-to-$1 in Q1 2026, limiting downside and setting the stage for April’s robust rebound. The biggest risks for Delta are the war and oil prices; if they heat back up, expect the DAL stock price to be volatile.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.