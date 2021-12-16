Delta Air Lines expects profit in 2022 on strong holiday demand

Corrects to say "Thursday", not "Wednesday" in first paragraph

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Thursday it expects to be profitable in 2022, betting on a strong holiday demand even as surging cases due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have led to reimposition of travel restrictions across the world.

The company said it expects to generate an adjusted pre-tax profit of $200 million in the December quarter

The carrier in October had flagged a pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter due to rising fuel costs. It now expects fuel costs per gallon between $2.20 and $2.30 down from $2.25 to $2.40 forecast earlier.

In November, the Atlanta-based carrier had seen a 450% surge in international bookings in the six weeks since Sept. 20 when the United States said it would reopen for fully vaccinated visitors.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

