Delta Air Lines Employees Sue Lands' End Over Their Uniforms

(RTTNews) - Some of the Delta Air Lines employees filed a lawsuit against Lands' End Outfitters, alleging that the uniforms it supplied to the airline are causing them health issues.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Wisconsin by more than 500 Delta workers who work in various capacities, including as ticket agents, flight attendants, ramp and gate agents, and cargo workers.

Wisconsin-based Lands' End is the manufacturer of the new "Passport Plum" uniforms introduced by Delta Air Lines in May 2018 for some 64,000 workers.

According to the lawsuit, the various chemical additives and finishes used by Lands' End in the new uniform material to make them waterproof, anti-static, and wrinkle and stain-resistant have an allergic and sensitizing effect on the human body.

The employees alleged that the uniforms caused health problems, including skin blisters, rashes, blurred vision, headache, fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

The employees are seeking damages for their personal pain and suffering, emotional distress, and financial as well as economic loss. They are also seeking to require Lands' End to recall the uniforms so that the uniforms do not present a "continuing risk of toxic exposure".

However, Delta Air Lines reportedly said its study confirmed that the uniforms met the highest textile standards - OEKO-TEX - with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which the airline removed from the collection.

A similar lawsuit was filed against Lands' End by two Delta flight attendants in May 2019, who alleged that the new uniforms were causing allergic and other reactions.

Delta Air Lines is not the only airline whose employees have alleged health issues due to their uniforms. In 2018, employees of American Airlines filed a lawsuit against uniform maker Twin Hill, alleging that the chemicals in their synthetic uniforms caused health problems for flight attendants and pilots.

However, Twin Hill maintained the uniforms were safe and said that the claims were without merit.

