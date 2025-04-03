Delta Air Lines Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $27.4 billion, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is one of the largest global airlines known for its extensive domestic and international network. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system, connecting passengers across major cities and regions worldwide.

The airline offers a range of services, from economy to premium cabins, and has a strong focus on customer experience, operational efficiency, and loyalty programs, particularly through its SkyMiles rewards system. The airline giant is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 9.

Active Investor:

Ahead of the event, analysts are expecting DAL to report a profit of $0.42 per share, down 6.7% from $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarterly reports while missing on two other occasions.

In the recent quarter, it reported an EPS of $1.85, which exceeded the consensus estimate by 5.1%, thanks to solid holiday travel demand.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to report EPS of $7.08, up 14.9% from $6.16 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.8% annually to $8.20 in fiscal year 2026.

Over the past year, DAL shares have plunged 7.5% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) 8.9% gain and the S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR’s (XLI) 6.9% return over the same time frame.

While Delta remains a dominant player in the industry, its shares dropped more than 4% on Apr. 1 following a downgrade from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), which shifted its rating from "Buy" to "Hold." The downgrade reflects growing concerns over potential headwinds facing the airline industry, including rising fuel costs, labor expenses, and softening travel demand.

Nevertheless, analysts' consensus rating on Delta Air Lines stock is very bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among the 21 analysts in coverage, 20 analysts give it a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining analyst advocates a “Hold.”

The average analyst price target for DAL is $76.29, indicating a robust potential upside of 75.9% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.