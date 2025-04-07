DELTA AIR LINES Earnings Preview: Recent $DAL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DELTA AIR LINES ($DAL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,289,318,955 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

DELTA AIR LINES Insider Trading Activity

DELTA AIR LINES insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 159,710 shares for an estimated $10,236,451 .

. GLEN W HAUENSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $6,874,785 .

. RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 94,593 shares for an estimated $6,004,517 .

. WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,930 shares for an estimated $1,859,790 .

. JOANNE D SMITH (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,298 shares for an estimated $1,700,523 .

. ALAIN BELLEMARE (EVP & Pres. - International) sold 19,490 shares for an estimated $1,076,978

PETER W CARTER (EVP - External Affairs) sold 18,100 shares for an estimated $1,009,618

STEVEN M SEAR (EVP - Global Sales & Distrib) sold 10,279 shares for an estimated $603,541

ALLISON C AUSBAND (EVP & Chief Cust Exper Officer) sold 7,510 shares for an estimated $470,306

DELTA AIR LINES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of DELTA AIR LINES stock to their portfolio, and 481 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELTA AIR LINES Government Contracts

We have seen $11,439,189 of award payments to $DAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DELTA AIR LINES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/11/2024

DELTA AIR LINES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Achal Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $68.3 on 10/11/2024

