Delta Air Lines Divests 32.9 Million Shares of Gol Linhas

As was previously planned, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL sold 32.9 million shares of Gol Linhas GOL.



In September, the Atlanta, GA-based airline entered into a partnership with LATAM Airlines LTM, Gol Linhas’ competitor, to buy a 20% stake for $1.9 billion. This pact (pending government approval) with Latin America's largest carrier is aimed at strengthening Delta Air Lines’ footprint in the region, where currently American Airlines AAL has the largest presence.



The carrier anticipates the deal to be accretive to its earnings over the next two years. Moreover, this heavyweight contract is expected to boost revenues by $1 billion in five years. Additionally, Delta Air Lines does not expect the transaction to affect its free cash flow and therefore its commitments to add shareholder value. The transaction is also not expected to weigh on its targeted leverage ratios.

Following this largest deal win since the merger with Northwest Airlines a decade ago, Delta Air Lines decided to sell off its stake in Gol Linhas.



The deal followed American Airlines’ failure to win approval for an agreement with LATAM, which would have strengthened the carrier’s foothold in Latin America. However, in October, American Airlines announced news about its ongoing discussions over a likely partnership with Gol Linhas.



