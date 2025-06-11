Delta Air Lines (DAL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Delta Air Lines (DAL) ending at $49.17, denoting a -4.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 2.47% lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.9, showcasing a 19.49% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.13 billion, down 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.06 per share and a revenue of $60.9 billion, signifying shifts of -17.86% and -1.2%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. Delta Air Lines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.47 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

