Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $42.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.32 billion, up 330.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.97 per share and revenue of $27.27 billion, which would represent changes of +63.1% and +59.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.