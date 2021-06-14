Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $45.90, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 0.41% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.32 billion, up 330.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.97 per share and revenue of $27.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.1% and +59.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

