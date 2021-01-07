Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $40.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 4.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$2.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 238.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion, down 67.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

