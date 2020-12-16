Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $41.07, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 11.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.30, down 235.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.71 billion, down 67.58% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$10.54 per share and revenue of $16.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -244.19% and -63.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.