Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $39.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 33.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 15.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$2.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 228.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, down 67.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.43 per share and revenue of $17.03 billion, which would represent changes of -242.68% and -63.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% lower. DAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

