Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $30.58, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 0.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.02% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.97, down 228.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, down 74.89% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.50 per share and revenue of $18.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -229.96% and -61.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. DAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.