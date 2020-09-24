Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $29.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 1.3% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.34% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.97, down 228.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.15 billion, down 74.89% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.50 per share and revenue of $18.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -229.96% and -61.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.