Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $27.62, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 5.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 10.39% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.84% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$3.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 230.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.19 billion, down 74.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$9.48 per share and revenue of $18.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -229.69% and -61.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

