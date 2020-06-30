Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $28.05, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.52, down 122.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.40 billion, down 88.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.85 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion, which would represent changes of -207.39% and -55.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.36% lower within the past month. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

