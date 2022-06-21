Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $30.05, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 23.43% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 256.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.02 billion, up 82.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $46.71 billion, which would represent changes of +173.04% and +56.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.25% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.85, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.