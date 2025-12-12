Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ended the recent trading session at $69.81, demonstrating a -1.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 17.78% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.63, signifying a 11.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.79 billion, indicating a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.9 per share and a revenue of $63.01 billion, signifying shifts of -4.22% and +2.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. Delta Air Lines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.96.

It's also important to note that DAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

