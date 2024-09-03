Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $42.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.26%.

The airline's stock has climbed by 12.02% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.11%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.51 billion, reflecting a 0.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $59.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +2.6%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Delta Air Lines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.01.

We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

