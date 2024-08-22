Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $40.14, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Shares of the airline witnessed a loss of 6.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 14.66% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.55, reflecting a 23.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.58 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.99 per share and a revenue of $59.63 billion, indicating changes of -4.16% and +2.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.29% downward. As of now, Delta Air Lines holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.6, so one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.