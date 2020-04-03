Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $22.48, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 49.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 20.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 18.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.77 billion, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $44.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.1% and -5.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 59.65% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DAL has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

