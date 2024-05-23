Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Delta Air Lines (DAL) standing at $51.20, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

The the stock of airline has risen by 7.59% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.40, indicating a 10.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.31 billion, up 4.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.66 per share and a revenue of $61.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.56% and +5.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% higher within the past month. At present, Delta Air Lines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.27.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

