Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $21.35, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 4.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 63.16% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 34.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.81 billion, up 3.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $46.34 billion, which would represent changes of -18.19% and -1.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.13% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DAL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.58, which means DAL is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.