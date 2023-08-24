Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $41.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, up 55.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.07 billion, up 7.84% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $56.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +108.44% and +10.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.96, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

