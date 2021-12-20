Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $36.37, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 7.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.81 billion, up 121.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.62 per share and revenue of $28.99 billion, which would represent changes of +57.06% and +69.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.