Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $21.76, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$4.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 288.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, down 88.75% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.28 per share and revenue of $22.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -199.59% and -52.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 81.07% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.