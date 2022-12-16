Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 2.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 431.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.53 billion, up 32.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $46.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +172.3% and +55.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.6% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

